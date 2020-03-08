Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn beat Tennessee 85-63 to snap a two-game skid in the regular-season finale. Auburn now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship as the No. 2 seed after the Tigers had lost four of their previous six. Auburn already had earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals. Tennessee tried to rally down 17 for a second consecutive game but came up way short. John Fulkerson led the Volunteers with 19 points before fouling out.