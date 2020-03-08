Clouds Increasing; Warmer

Starting out in the 40s this morning, which is cool, but not as cold compared to recent days. For Sunday, dry and even warmer; highs soar to the lower 70s thanks to a southeast wind. Clouds increase throughout the day in advance of our next storm system that will bring additional rounds of rain and storms next week. So enjoy the dry weather while we have it, because the wet pattern will resume during the work week. As of now, the severe risk is on the lower end, although we can’t completely rule out the potential for gusty wind and hail within any storm that develops over the coming days. Stay with WLBT for the latest!