90 mph straight line winds caused widespread damage in Madison, Rankin, and Scott counties according to NWS

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A line of severe storms caused widespread damage earlier this week in Madison, northern Rankin, and northern Scott counties.
The National Weather Service said that the straight line wind event reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and traveled over 37 miles.
Damage began in Flora where a steeple was blown off of a church. A Flora woman was injured when a tree blew onto her home, she broke 8 ribs.
Dozens of homes and businesses in Madison, Rankin, and Scott counties were damaged.
In Jefferson Davis County an EF 0 tornado has been confirmed. Wind speeds peaked at 85 miles per hour and it traveled for about 9 miles.
The tornado touched down in eastern Jefferson Davis County and traveled northeast into Covington County uprooting and snapping trees along the way.
