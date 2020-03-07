Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A city councilman in Mississippi is defending his and his wife's arrest on simple assault charges. The Sun Herald reports D'Iberville councilman Robby Ellis says he and his wife, Chelse Ellis, had a heated argument Saturday. He says he took his wife's phone and she slapped him. He says he then left their home and she borrowed a phone to call police. Police say there were signs of domestic violence occurring on both sides, which prompted the arrests. The Ellises have pleaded not guilty. A no-contact order between them was lifted. The newspaper asked the councilman to speak to his wife, but he said she doesn't want to talk.