JPS students participate in Aviation and Aerospace Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School students are getting a firsthand look at some of the most impressive aircraft in the nation.
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration to host a static aircraft event at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Friday.
This is the Jackson Public Schools JROTC 5th Annual West Point Military Academy Leadership, Ethics and Diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Workshop.
For the first time in the history of the workshop an Aviation and Aerospace Program was added. Nearly fifty students from Provine High School’s Aviation Academy had the opportunity to view various types of aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster, F-18 SuperHornet, Coast Guard Dolphin Helicopter, MPH Helicopter and private aircraft.
Students also spent time talking with pilots and crew members about careers, education and training opportunities.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.