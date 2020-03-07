Hand sanitizer disappearing from shelves amid coronavirus fears

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hand sanitizer supplies in the metro are quickly disappearing amid coronavirus concerns.
CVS stores across the metro tell us they are out of hand sanitizer or in low supply.
One location tells us they sold 200 bottles in one day.
They are now completely out.
Other drug stores in the metro tell us they are either out or have limited stock.
People we talked to say they use hand sanitizer regularly but not more since the coronavirus outbreak.
Kroger stores are limiting customers to 5 bottles of hand sanitizer per purchase.
They are doing the same on cold and flu products.
