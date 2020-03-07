Dry and Pleasant Weekend

A dry stretch just in time for the weekend... Starting out clear and seasonably chilly on this Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day as afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 60s; otherwise, a cool northeast breeze between 6 and 12 mph. The dry weather continues into Sunday, and warmer; highs soar to the lower 70s thanks to a southeast wind. Clouds increase throughout the day in advance of our next storm system that will bring additional rounds of rain and storms next week. So enjoy the dry weekend while we have it, because the wet pattern will resume during the work week.