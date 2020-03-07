‘Coronaviruses aren’t new’: Gulfport doctor talks COVID-19 and preventing the spread of the virus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At least 226 coronavirus cases have been reported across 19 states, most of them in California and Washington State. So far, at least 12 people have died, with some reports indicating that number could be as many as 14.
Globally, infections have grown to nearly 100,000. Still, concern might be spreading faster than the disease.
Dr. Nick Conger is a doctor at Memorial Physician Clinics and specializes in infectious diseases. He is quick to remind the public that coronaviruses are not new thing.
“Coronaviruses aren’t new to the medical profession," explained Dr. Conger. “There are three to four known strands of the coronaviruses that are transmitted in the United States all the time.”
COVID-19 is the new strand that is causing all the concern. Estimates indicate the disease has killed over 3,300 people across the globe already, a number that pales in comparison to the number of lives the flu takes each year. The Center for Disease Control say over 50,000 people die each year from the flu.
However, the death rate for COVID-19 is much higher than the flu. While the flu kills just under one percent of those affected by it, COVID-19′s mortality rate is between 1-4 percent.
Dr. Conger believes we may see that number decline as we learn more about the virus.
“I do think that the earlier numbers with the quoted death rates are slightly misleading because we have to remember that the patients who are being identified as having the coronavirus are those who are ill enough to seek medical attention," said the infectious disease specialist. "So we don’t quite know what the denominator is. If we find that there are many, many more people who have already had this illness and not been severely ill, then you would see a much lower death rate.”
If a much lower death rate is possible, why is there such widespread concern?
“I think the concern comes from it being novel, novel meaning new," explained Dr. Conger. "Everyone would be susceptible; this would be the first time that many people would have a coronavirus. Then we use words like ‘pandemic’ to show that it is spreading throughout the world and when you hear words like that, it raises concern.”
Dr. Conger stressed there are ways to defend yourself. First and foremost, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. Make sure to clean and sanitize surfaces that are often touched, like door handles and shared office supplies. Lastly, stay home if you’re feeling sick.
