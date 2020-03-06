Woman saved from human trafficking inside Huntsville International Airport

“Young girls, big dreams. They want to get out of a small town, she had bought in,” said Huntsville International Airport public relations and customer service manager Jana Kuner. The young woman’s modeling dream comes to an end inside the Huntsville International Airport. “She shares with me, ‘wow they are sending me a lot of texts.’ The texts were, where are you? Who are you with? Have you boarded the plane?” The people on the other side of the phone: human traffickers. Kuner said she was on her way to her office when she learned about a young woman headed to Phoenix to meet with a so-called modeling agency.