Pelahatchie receives over $500,000 in recovered funds from State Auditor

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - More funds are pouring into the Town of Pelahatchie.
Thursday, State Auditor Shad White released almost a half a million dollars back into the city’s drug fund account.
The city received $543,083.
That will bring the drug fund account to just over $1.2 million.
Mayor Ryshonda Beechem said she would like to use the funds to build a brand new facility for the for the Pelahatchie Police Department.
She’s says the new look would be a huge step in the right direction of making the city feel more like home.
