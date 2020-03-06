Pelahatchie receives over $500,000 in recovered funds from State Auditor

Pelahatchie workers not paid (Source: david kenney)
By Melissa Faith Payne | March 5, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:30 PM

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - More funds are pouring into the Town of Pelahatchie.

Thursday, State Auditor Shad White released almost a half a million dollars back into the city’s drug fund account.

The city received $543,083.

That will bring the drug fund account to just over $1.2 million.

Mayor Ryshonda Beechem said she would like to use the funds to build a brand new facility for the for the Pelahatchie Police Department.

She’s says the new look would be a huge step in the right direction of making the city feel more like home.

