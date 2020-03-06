Parchman correctional officer shot and killed

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections mourns the loss of Correctional Officer Beatrice Williams.
She was 23 years old.
Williams graduated the Correctional Officer Basic Academy in October of 2018.
She worked at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Williams was shot and killed while off-duty on March 1 while attending a high school gathering with former classmates.
Her memorial service will be Saturday, March 7th, at Magnolia M.B. Church in Boyle.
