Mississippi Senate Democrats endorse Joe Biden for presidency

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senate Democrats announced who they are supporting in the race to the White House.
At the state capitol Friday, every Senate Democrat announced they are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.
The legislators say coming from a state with high rates of poverty, unemployment, and health disparities, it’s important to choose a leader who can help improve the livelihood of Mississippians.
“We need a president who will put the pressure and urgency on this state to move us forward," said District 94 Representative Robert L. Johnson III. “We don’t want to continue to suffer under leadership that continues to create wealth gap that’s larger than it’s ever been and doesn’t do anything to help working people in this country, let alone in the State of Mississippi.”
