Mayors meet with members of Congress to discuss flooding along the Mississippi River

Meetings are being held this week in Washington to discuss plans to deal with the cost of flooding along the Mississippi River and to find solutions. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | March 5, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 11:06 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty mayors from cities along the Mississippi River are in Washington this week to discuss the costs of flooding with federal policymakers and push for solutions.

Mayors from Vicksburg, Natchez and Greenville have been in meetings Wednesday and Thursday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers. They are hoping for critical congressional support and investment to protect communities against increasing flooding risk.

The cost of the 2019 floods was 6.2 billion dollars in 11 states. That includes losses in field crops, livestock, public infrastructure, and damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.

The mayors are pushing for projects to meet the heavy recovery costs and mounting disaster risk along the Mississippi River.

