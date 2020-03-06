Many Mississippians unknowingly qualify for free tax filing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tax season is well underway and the April 15 deadline is rapidly approaching.
According to the Census Bureau, the median household income in the Magnolia State is $43,567, meaning many Mississippians qualify to file their taxes for free. Before you pay for someone to file your taxes, there are two programs you should know about.
The first is free file.
Free file is an online tax filing service for anyone who makes less than $69,000 a year.
“Doing free file means you’re doing it electronically, which is the most accurate way to do the return, and with just the click of a button you’ll be able to do your state return at the same time,” said IRS spokesperson Michael Devine.
In Mississippi, free file allows people to do their federal and state tax returns for free.
You can access the free file at IRS.gov.
“You can do your taxes accurately, safely, and for free if you just go to IRS.gov,” Devine said.
Another program is volunteer income tax assistance or VITA.
VITA is a free in-person tax service for anyone who makes less than $56,000.
“When they come to our office they will need their drivers license, their social security cards for everyone who will be on the return and all tax documents, W2s, 1099s and retirement forms, that kind of thing,” said Adina Whalum with Pearl River Valley Opportunity.
You can find the locations that offer the VITA program online at the IRS website as well.
