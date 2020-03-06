Madison Co. residents continue clean up from severe weather

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Communities hit by strong storms Wednesday morning are cleaning out from the damage left behind.
Several homes in the American Legion community off Rock Road suffered damage in the storm.
At least one home was completely destroyed after a tree fell through it.
There were other homes that had windows broken and siding heavily damaged by a large amount of hail that fell in the area.
The American Legion Hall is also damaged with windows and blinds broken out in the hail storm.
This is the second weather event residents are cleaning up from.
Last month, the community was flooded out as the nearby Pearl River came out of it’s banks.
Billy Parmenter who owns a trailer in the area said, “I don’t see how straight line winds could have done the damage it did it’s wide it’s in a straight line, it goes from here all the way to 43 Highway just like a straight line so I believe it was a tornado.”
A portion of the Natchez Trace is shut down because of storm damage.
There are hundreds of trees down completely covering the road in both directions near Rock Road.
The Trace is closed from Highway 43 all the way up to Ratliff Ferry Road.
It’s unknown how long it will take to clear the road so it can be opened again.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.