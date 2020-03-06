Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA BORROWING
Louisiana borrows $350M for state-financed construction work
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is borrowing $350 million to keep money flowing to state-financed construction projects. The Bond Commission that oversees the construction spending approved the general obligation bond sale without objection Thursday. The state borrows money by selling bonds to investors for upfront cash. The debt will be paid over 20 years with a 2.2% interest rate. That's a cheaper rate than the 3.2% that Louisiana received in its last general obligation bond sale in February 2019. Citigroup Global Markets was the winning bidder for the bond sale because it offered the lowest interest rate. The commission has sought to block Citigroup from involvement in other state borrowing deals because of the bank's firearm restriction policies for corporate customers.
LSU-BUSINESS COMPETITION
Gift will fund LSU entrepreneurial competition
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A gift to LSU's College of Business will be used to fund a student competition for capital for new business ideas. LSU announced the gift to the E.J. Ourso College of Business in a Thursday news release. LSU says the gift was made in honor of a 1964 LSU graduate — J. Terrell Brown Sr. — by his children. LSU says the gift was made in recognition of Brown's business career, “his love for LSU and his passion for entrepreneurship.”
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana man indicted of murder in death of homeless man
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people has been indicted of first-degree murder. Jeremy Anderson was arrested in January and faces murder charges in the deaths of 53-year-old Christina Fowler, 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran and 50-year-old Tony Williams. An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted 29-year-old Anderson on Thursday of first-degree murder in the death of Williams. District Attorney Hillar Moore III says the charge allows his office to prosecute Anderson as a serial killer. Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 underneath an overpass. Williams was found shot to death on Dec. 28 two blocks away.
CANCER SCREENINGS-GRANT
Grant to provide cancer screenings, education in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (AP) — Cancer screenings, prevention and education are at the center of a more than $600,000 grant to a cancer center in Louisiana. News outlets report The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation announced the three-year investment in Monroe on Thursday for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The cancer services are expected to help people in 12 parishes. The funding could bring mobile medical units to the parishes being served by the grant. Listening sessions are being offered so that the community can offer input. A list of upcoming sessions is available online.
ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS
Louisiana town bans roosters; restricts horses, chicken
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) — Complaints about noise and smell have prompted a Louisiana town to ban roosters and restrict animals such as chickens and horses. The American Press reports the Lake Arthur Town Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to ban roosters, pigs, hogs, goats, emus and sheep within town limits. Chickens and hens are limited to six per resident and cannot run free. Horses and cows must be kept on a minimum of four acres of land. The sole dissenting vote came from an alderman who says he doesn't approve of banning something that could be used for food. Violators of the ordinance could face a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.
AP-US-ROBERT-DURST-MURDER-TRIAL
Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say the woman killed by real estate heir Robert Durst sealed her fate when she told him she would talk to detectives about the disappearance of his wife 18 years earlier. A deputy district attorney told jurors during opening statements Thursday that Durst was already on the run when he had the phone conversation with his best friend, Susan Berman. He says Durst agreed that Berman should talk to investigators but soon after decided he would kill her. The prosecutor also described the circumstantial evidence that shows Durst could have been at Berman's Beverly Hills home when she was fatally shot in December 2000.
SOCIAL SECURITY-SENTENCE
Probation for man who admitted $240,000 Social Security scam
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to make restitution for the theft of more than $240,000 in Social Security benefits. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says 57-year-old Danny Letard of Hammond was sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors said Letard received more than $240,000 in Social Security disability payments even though he was employed. He concealed the employment by setting up companies in the names of his family members and having his wages sent to the companies. Court records show he pleaded guilty last year to theft of government funds.
BACK PAY-OVERTIME
Contractor pays $495K back wages to 411 workers in 3 states
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor says a southwest Louisiana contractor operating in Louisiana, Texas and Florida has paid $495,900 in back wages to 411 workers. The department said in a news release Tuesday that Versa Integrity Group Inc. of Sulphur, Louisiana, erroneously classified wages as per diem payments. It says that meant overtime was paid at lower rates than federal law requires to workers who do inspections, maintenance and repair work at industrial refining, chemical and offshore locations. The department says Versa is based in Sulphur and provides non-destructive testing at 22 locations in the three states.