Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 16 points to lead five Nicholls State players in double figures as the Colonels won their seventh consecutive home game, beating McNeese State 80-56. Dexter McClanahan added 12 points for the Colonels. D'Angelo Hunter chipped in 11, Elvis Harvey Jr. also scored 11 and Kevin Johnson had 10. Nicholls got off to a 25-2 start and outscored McNeese State 39-15 in the first half. The Cowboys' 15 points in the first half marked a season low. Sha'markus Kennedy had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys.
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored 18 points, Kalob Ledoux added 16 and Louisiana Tech held off Florida International 76-73. Derric Jean scored 12 points for the Bulldogs, including a press-breaking dunk with 8.2 seconds left that made the score 76-72. DaQuan Bracey had 10 points for Louisiana Tech, which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.Osasumwen Osaghae scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Cameron Corcoran added 11 points, all in the second half to keep FIU in the game. Corcoran drilled three 3-pointers in the last 2 1/2 minutes, the third pulling FIU within 74-72 with 13 seconds left.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points in Arkansas' 26-10 second quarter, and the 25th ranked Razorbacks beat Auburn 90-68 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. Chelsea Dungee finished with 23 points. Arkansas' offense continued to dominate, averaging 84.4 points per game for the third-best mark in the nation behind Oregon and DePaul. Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds to secure the junior's 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half and secured a double-double as Georgia beat Alabama 68-61 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Georgia will face top-seeded South Carolina in the first quarterfinal game on Friday. The No. 9 seed Lady Bulldogs lost to the Gamecocks, the top team in the AP Top 25 poll, 88-53 in late January. Gabby Connally added 16 points for Georgia. Jordan Lewis scored 15 points and Brittany Davis added 14 for Alabama, the No. 8 seed.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 16 and LSU beat Florida 73-59 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Seventh-seeded LSU will face ninth-ranked and defending champion Mississippi State, the No. 2 seed, on Friday. The Bulldogs, who won their first SEC title last season, beat LSU 64-60 on Jan. 16 Mercedes Brooks chipped in with 13 points for LSU, which continued its dominance on defense by holding its 16th opponent to 60 points or under. Lavender Briggs led No. 10 seed Florida with 22 points for the freshman's fifth 20-plus game of the season.
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks had a season-high 23 points, Jalen Johnson scored on a buzzer-beater and Alabama A&M beat Grambling State 58-57. Kelton Edwards' 3-pointer gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 14 seconds left. Cameron Alford missed a 3-point shot for Alabama A&M but Johnson scored on a putback to end it. Ivy Smith Jr. had 16 points and six assists to lead Grambling State.