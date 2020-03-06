Friday Night Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny and pleasant weather to end this work week. Clear skies tonight and light winds might result in a little frost in the morning and again Sunday morning, despite actual air temperatures dropping to just above freezing. We will get a chance to enjoy plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and close to 70 on Sunday. An active weather pattern returns Monday of next week and lasts just about the entire week. Each day will give us a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. This will happen with lows in the 50s and highs reaching the 70s. While skies will be mostly cloudy, they will also give us a little sunshine from time to time, in between chances for showers. A cold front will drop into the area Monday and stall through much of the week as an area of low pressure moves along it. While rainfall amounts won’t be too heavy at the start, they will increase later in the week as a stronger low pressure moves in and clears all of the weather out, again likely by the weekend. The Pearl River at Jackson will crest early next week in moderate flood stage, due to this week’s rainfall. The national weather survey team concludes straight line wind damage of 90mph from Wednesday’s early morning storms. Wind damage from thunderstorms can reach over 100mph and accounts for about half of all storm reports each year. Northwest wind at 5 mph tonight and Northeast at 10 mph Saturday. Average high is 66 and the average low is 43 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 6:03pm.