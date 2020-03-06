Forrest Co. veteran receives grant for construction of a new home

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and The First presented Miss. National Guard veteran Jack Walker with a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) Grant Friday. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | March 6, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:58 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and The First, a National Banking Association, have partnered to help a disabled Forrest County veteran get a new home.

Friday, they presented Miss. National Guard veteran Jack Walker with a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) Grant.

The money will go towards the construction of a new home for Walker, an Iraq War veteran who was disabled in 2005 when his Humvee was hit by an IED.

Walker also lost his home near Camp Shelby to a fire in April of 2018.

Armorbearers, a Gulf Coast-based organization which helps disabled veterans with housing needs, is coordinating the construction of Walker’s new home.

A concrete slab for the new house was poured last Saturday, but volunteers with Armorbearers say more building materials are needed to complete the home.

