Former Lawrence Co. Clerk arrested for embezzlement scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former Lawrence County Conservation District Clerk has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.
State Auditor Shad White is accusing former clerk Brandi Russell of using conservation district accounts to pay herself for bogus travel reimbursement requests, purchase her own groceries, and write checks directly to herself for cash.
After she was discovered, she repaid the conservation district $10,260 and was fired.
However, after the incident was reported to the Auditor’s office, investigators identified additional taxpayer loss, so a demand letter – including interest and investigative expense – worth $8,733.05 was issued to Russell at the time of her arrest.
Russell surrendered to Special Agents at the Lawrence County Jail yesterday. Her bond was set at $10,000 by the court, and she has since been released from custody.
If convicted, Russell faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
