First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine Friday; quiet weekend ahead

FRIDAY: High pressure builds in nicely through to end of the work week. After morning 40s, we’ll rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s – which is slightly below average for early March. Clear skies will prevail through Friday and into Friday night as we fall into the 30s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will stick around through Saturday and Sunday, keeping the weather quiet and dry through the weekend. Expect highs in the lower and middle 60s Saturday; upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another unsettled week ahead with waves of rain pushing across the region through much of the week, though we don’t anticipate a continuous rain through the week. Highs will remain warm next week, in the 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.