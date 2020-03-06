Customers excited for business boom on County Line Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shoppers completed a successful trip to the new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Thursday.
The store joins the latest string of new businesses on County Line Road, on the Jackson side. Customers like Juanita Jones are excited about it.
“Since everything on [highway] 80 died, everything moved this way and they have good restaurants and they have excellent shopping. Got TJ’s, Marshalls, Ross all in one location. And now you have Ollie’s here. It’s really nice," she said.
Seafood spots, Kickin Crab and The Mighty Crab, started serving just a few months ago.
Chuckles Comedy House recently opened up for laughs just across the way.
“There has been a bunch of new and it’s smaller owned places around here,” said Virginia Mackell.
On the Ridgeland side, Mackell is the manager at the Gumbo Girl restaurant. They started serving their new customers last month.
Mackell believes the large retail space is a plus; "probably the availability. There has recently been a lot of things closing so the space is available.”
But apart from the empty real estate space, business owners and customers say it’s all about the traffic.
No matter what time of day it is, I have a hard time just getting a block down this street. It’s always busy and I think that’s what attracted the owners to this spot," said Mackell.
“People come from Canton, from Madison, they come from everywhere. They come from Pearl to shop here. I really feel like this is the area that’s popping right now,” said Jones.
