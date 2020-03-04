Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s an Alert Day as rain continues to fall out there. There may be some more heavy rain at times tonight, but the rainfall will gradually slacken off during the overnight hours. No additional severe weather threats are expected. Lows by morning will drop into the upper 40s. Thursday morning will have some leftover showers possible, but a little sunshine can be expected in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Lows in the 30s, but above freezing. More springtime weather will return Monday through Wednesday of next week with showers and thunderstorms and temperatures in the 70s. East wind at 15mph tonight and Northerly at the same speeds Thursday. Average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 43. Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 6:01pm.