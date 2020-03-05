WATCH: JSU basketball sensation ‘Snacks’ shines on TODAY Show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State viral sensation Thomas “Snacks” Lee made an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday morning.
“Snacks” was invited onto the show after the team manager checked into JSU’s Senior Night game and drained a three-point shot from long range.
Video of his shot traveled across the internet, even getting the attention of his idol Kevin Durant.
Watch his network appearance here:
Snacks discussed his big moment as he adjusts to his newfound fame.
“I call myself a long-range sniper so you know,” he said. “I had to give the people what they wanted, something deep, something out of the ordinary that would make the crowd go nuts."
Snacks said he hopes his shot helps give motivation to people with low self-esteem.
Afterward, he sank a shot and was given a signed Kevin Durant jersey and four tickets to the Brooklyn Nets game.
