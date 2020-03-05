Storm knocks Madison Co. trailers on their side with people still inside them

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage reports came in throughout the day across Madison County after Tuesday night’s storms.
From downed trees to businesses torn apart, the damage in some areas was extensive.
The Larken Plaza Office building now exposed to the elements.
Overnight high winds ripped the front of the building off with brick and mortar scattered across the parking lot.
John Emory spent the morning re-balancing his trailer. The storm so strong it knocked two of his neighbors trailers on their side with people inside.
At Tower Automotive, tractor trailers were flipped on their sides while so much hail dropped around the building it looked like snow. Workers were sent home early for the day.
Nearby power crews scrambled to upright poles with lines twisted by the storms strength.
The awning at the Citgo on Highway 22 in Canton crushed as Mother Nature blew through in the night.
Another office building under construction in Gluckstadt lost the side of its brick exterior, another scar left behind by the overnight storms.
Madison County leaders are trying to get an emergency declaration to get state aid to help in securing state assets to help in the recovery.
