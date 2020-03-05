One arrested, another on the run for string of auto burglaries in Rankin Co. subdivision

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was arrested and another is on the run for a string of auto burglaries in Arbor Landing subdivision in Rankin County.
The Rankin County Sheriff Department first responded to a caller who’s pickup truck was stolen and his other vehicles had been broken into early Monday morning.
As investigators arrived to the scene, more neighbors realized that their vehicles had also been burglarized.
Investigators were able to view home surveillance systems to track the burglars’ movement during the night. The burglars were seen entering the neighborhood around 11:00 pm and quickly began checking vehicles for unlocked doors. The two suspects were seen leaving the neighborhood around 1:30 a.m.
Eight weapons and other valuables were stolen from the vehicles.
Darius Anthony Williams, 23, was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Marshals located him at the Oyo Hotel in Jackson. Williams led the Marshals on a high speed chase down Briarwood Drive and was quickly apprehended.
He was then booked into the Rankin County jail for the burglaries. During his initial court appearance he plead not guilty and is currently being held without bond.
The other suspect’s identity and whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480 or tips@rankincounty.org.
