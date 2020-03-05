Mobile dentist office coming to Jackson to give free care to veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A group called Aspen Dental is providing free dental work for veterans on March 19th.
The event will take place from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol at 400 High Street.
Aspen Dental’s “MouthMobile” drives across the country giving free vet care to veterans in communities. They are making a 15-stop cross country tour this spring and Jackson is one of their stopping points.
Most veterans do not receive dental care through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. As a result, many veterans are not getting access to the dental care they need.
The MouthMobile is a fully-equipped dental office on wheels, now with an additional service of free oral cancer screening with OralID™. Appointments are still available but filling up fast. To make an appointment, veterans can contact VFW Post 9832 at (601) 209-4059.
