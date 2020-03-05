Mississippi Community College faculty and staff make the case for more funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Community college faculty, staff and students are asking for the attention of lawmakers. They say they need more funding if they’re going to keep the system running at its current level.
Community college faculty and staff say it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the demands after having no funding increases and some cuts in the last decade.
“With a $4.86 return on every dollar spent on community colleges and with only seven percent of the educational budget being set aside for community colleges, I believe it’s not only fiscally responsible to invest in community colleges, I believe it’s fiscally irresponsible not to,” said David Collum, Pearl River Community College Career Education Department Chair.
Mississippi Community College students are bucking the brain drain trend with 75 percent of them staying and working in the state after graduation. Among them, is recent Pearl River Community College grad Michael Evans.
“I’m 21-years-old with a two year technical degree, using skills that I enjoy at a job that I enjoy and I’m making more money than I ever thought I’d see at this age," explained Evans. "And I have zero college debt.”
Gov. Tate Reeves called for raising professor pay across the board at community colleges during his campaign for governor. He notes that as the state asks more of the community college system with workforce training, it adds to that need for increased pay.
“We actually have to have instructors that can train them in such a way that they can be successful in life," noted Governor Reeves. "To get those instructors, we have to, for the most part, hire them not from other educational institutions but from the private sector.”
The faculty association is asking for lawmakers to provide enough funding to bring salaries to at least the mid-point between K-12 teacher and university professors.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.