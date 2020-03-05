Miss. Supreme Court upholds conviction; man ruled competent for trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court upholds a conviction a Copiah County man, ruling he was competent to stand trial.
David Dickerson claimed he was incompetent to proceed with post-conviction proceedings.
Dickerson was convicted of killing Paula Hamilton in 2011.
The 36 year old mother of three was stabbed, her throat cut, and she was shot numerous times.
It happened at 6198 Martinsville Road, about ten miles southeast of Hazlehurst.
Dickerson was the father of one of Hamilton’s daughters.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.