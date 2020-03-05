Local nonprofit hosts best selling author for Teen Speak series encouraging healthy communication

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A best-selling author is coming to the metro tonight to hold a special event on communication between adults and teenagers.
Dr. Jennifer Salerno developed the “TEEN SPEAK” series to help adults connect with teens on common risk behaviors like substance use, sex, and mental health concerns.
The event is happening Thursday night at Millsaps College Ford Academic Complex at 6:00 p.m.
There will be special door prices and limited complimentary tickets.
You can reserve tickets by calling the SR1 Office at 601-206-4544.
