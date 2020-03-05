Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man sentenced to 120 years in prison on a drug charge will soon be free. News outlets reported Circuit Judge Lee Howard freed 66-year-old Felix Wynn, of Starkville, during a hearing Tuesday at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse based on new sentencing guidelines. Wynne was convicted in 2006 on two counts of selling cocaine. As a habitual offender, he was given 60 years for each count and a $2 million fine. Howard resentenced Wynne for the time he has served, 13 years and 10 months, and dropped the fine. Wynne will be held in the county jail until the Mississippi Department of Corrections processes his paperwork. His attorney, Roy A. Perkins, and the judge believes that process should take about four days.