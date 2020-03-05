Kim Kardashian West joins fight to stop execution for man convicted in the killing of 3 Birmingham officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kim Kardashian West, who has been an advocate for prison release and reform, is now joining a fight to stop Nathaniel Woods’ execution.
West, the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as family members are asking the governor to stop the execution.
Woods is convicted in the 2004 killing of three Birmingham police officers, but he wasn’t the shooter.
Woods is scheduled to be executed by injection on March 5 at 6:00 p.m. at a south Alabama prison.
Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers.
Woods’ attorneys have petitioned the court for a stay in the execution.
Several people have spoken out in favor of Woods, including a longtime friend and his sister.
"You’re trying to take his life over something that someone else did,” said Woods’ sister Pamela Woods.
In Alabama, being an accomplice in a murder, even if a person didn’t fire a weapon, can still result in a death sentence. Woods was convicted of multiple counts of capital murder and attempted murder.
Martin Luther King, III sent Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a March 3 letter pleading for her not to execute Woods.
King wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the execution is an “injustice.”
Congresswoman Terri Sewell spoke out in support of Woods, saying he has not been given a fair chance.
