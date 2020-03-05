Jackson State University helping to promote the importance of music in education

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is helping to promote the importance of music education.
The Jackson State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble held one of its concerts inviting high school students from the Capital City.
Members of the Wind Ensemble have majors from Biology, to Pre-Med, Engineering, Accounting and Education.
Conductor Lowell Hollinger is a member of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Lisa Beckley-Roberts the Interim Chair for the Music Department says it is important to keep kids interested in music.
Hollinger says some of his students experience an orchestra for the first time.
Hollinger said, "something that a lot of people don't know is about 1.8 percent of orchestras are represented by African Americans so the fact that I am one of that 1.8 and I'm here at Jackson State University and my students get an opportunity to see me perform with an orchestra of this magnitude, I think that's highly valuable for them."
Dr. Beckley-Roberts said, "we have so many people who emphasize STEM, we want to emphasize STEMM. We want to activate both sides of the brain. We want to make sure our students are well rounded."
Dr. Beckley-Roberts was recently honored by the Institutions of Higher Learning with a Distinguished IHL Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
