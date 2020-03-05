Here’s the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Early Bird Prize!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are two weeks away from the day you can buy your ticket for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!
If you buy your ticket on March 19, you will ALSO be eligible to win a stunning pair of 2.62 carat diamond stud earrings, courtesy of Juniker Jewelers in Madison! The earrings are in a 14 carat white gold, martini-style setting and are worth $10,000!
Juniker Jewelry Company in Madison is a new sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and owner John Ravenstein says the hospital provides a priceless gift to children and families.
“I was there for the groundbreaking ceremony and just fell in love with what they were doing, and I asked to be a participant and sponsor this year,” he tells us. “Seventy-five years we’ve been here, and we believe strongly in giving back to the community.”
The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house is in The Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison. It’s valued at $615,000. When you buy a $100 chance to win the home, you are also helping to end childhood cancer.
The home will be given away on August 20.
