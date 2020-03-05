Florence man sentenced to 25 years for sexual battery of a child

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man will spend the next 25 years behind bars for sexual battery of a child.
Michael Lee Boudousquie, 33, plead guilty to charges of sexual battery in February of 2020. He will serve 25 years in prison and will then be placed on post supervision release for 5 years. He must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victims.
The alleged abuse was reported in May of 2019. Florence police received a complaint that Boudousquie had abused two children at his home.
The children were interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interviews, the children both said that Boudousquie performed sexual acts with them over a period of several years.
Boudousquie was interviewed by the Florence Police Department and admitted to some of the allegations.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.