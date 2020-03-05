Flora woman breaks 8 ribs after tree crashes into bedroom

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Patricia Thompson was in bed when the fierce winds swept through Flora, Tuesday night. It knocked down a giant branch that trapped her inside.
Her brother, Bill Washington, learned what happened to her on Wednesday.
“It broke my heart," he said,"because she was trapped for over an hour in bed. No light, couldn’t find her phone.”
That was Thompson’s co-worker called her;“ that gave her some light an she was able to get her phone to call for some assistance," said Washington.
His sister is at UMMC with 8 fractured ribs and lung issues.
Washington was devastated.
“I was not here to do anything for her. That’s what broke my heart," said Washington, "she told me this morning that while she was laying there she was thinking about -- she didn’t want to die like that. And that was her prayer.”
Doctors told Washington that his sister is expected to survive her injuries. His family is prepared to bring her home once she heals.
“That’s something she’s going to have to live with for a long time. That memory of being helpless. Cause she was helpless," said Washington.
