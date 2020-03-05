First Alert Forecast: rain tapers, sunshine returns Thursday

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will stick around through Saturday and Sunday, keeping the weather quiet and dry through the weekend. Expect highs in the lower and middle 60s Saturday; upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Another unsettled week ahead with waves of rain pushing across the region through much of the week, though we don’t anticipate a continuous rain through the week. Highs will remain warm next week, in the 70s.