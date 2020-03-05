First Alert Forecast: rain tapers, sunshine returns Thursday

THURSDAY: Another wave of rain will contribute to a slow morning commute, for some, across the region – but gradually through the day, expect slow clearing trend of the rain and clouds. Expect temperatures to climb from the upper 40s and lower 50s into the 60s by the end of the day. Skies clear completely overnight with lows dropping into the 40s.
FRIDAY: High pressure builds in nicely through to end of the work week. After morning 40s, we’ll rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s – which is typical for early March. Clear skies will prevail through Friday and into Friday night as we fall into the 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will stick around through Saturday and Sunday, keeping the weather quiet and dry through the weekend. Expect highs in the lower and middle 60s Saturday; upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Another unsettled week ahead with waves of rain pushing across the region through much of the week, though we don’t anticipate a continuous rain through the week. Highs will remain warm next week, in the 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.