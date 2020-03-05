Ear candling: How this ancient technique could help relieve sinus pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s an ancient technique that is said to release toxins and impurities via your ear. It’s called ear candling. Now, some people swear by it and other’s say it’s a hoax.
So, I tried it. Now, let me put this disclaimer out here I promise, I do clean my ears regularly.
It’s not the type of thing you see or hear about everyday, ear candling.
Yasmin Collins, a plant based mom and owner of Herbal Blessings on Farish Street uses this ear candling technique to relieve sinus pressure, rid the ear of wax, and and help regulate ear pressure.
I asked her, “So, what’s going to be in there is coming from you?"
“Ok, alright. The process is simple, the candle is actually more like a cotton tube that is infused with wax... it’s gently inserted in the ear... The tip is lit and then you watch. It works like a straw, so it’s sucking. So when you light one end oxygen is pulling that’s why in a little bit, you are going to hear popping.”
“It doesn’t hurt... in fact.. its rather relaxing. You can hear popping, but mostly it’s a gentle hiss."
Yasmin says the technique draws impurities from the body, but can also help with tension and clogged areas in the nasal cavity.
She says, “people who have chronic sinus problems... You have a little tightness right here, this is gonna loosen up some. So, right now it is literally getting sinus pressure out of your ear."
The process takes about 15 minutes and yes... you have to do each side. But what I saw when she up wrapped the fabric was unbelievable.
Now, let me say this. I’m a fan. When I sat up I definitely felt the difference. I felt lighter, less tightness in my sinus cavity and all around less pressure.
There are some who will tell you that this is scientifically impossible. That the debris that you saw was more from the candle itself and not from me. Others warn, that the wax in the candle can drop back down into your ear and cause serious damage.
But, I didn’t have any issues at all.
The only recommendation that I have is don’t do it to yourself.
