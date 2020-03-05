Clinton fire officials remind homeowners to change smoke detector batteries

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton officials are reminding citizens to change batteries in their smoke detectors as you spring forward for daylight savings.
They recommend changing your clock, as well as your batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 71 percent of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.
Smoke alarms are a key component of your home fire escape plan. When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly. Smoke alarms save lives.
In addition, smoke alarms can be battery-operated or hard-wired. The difference between the two is that hard-wired smoke alarms are linked together so when one alarm goes off, all the alarms in the home activate.
Battery-operated smoke alarms can be powered by a 10-year non-replaceable lithium battery or by a disposable 9-volt battery.
When installing smoke alarms in the home, be sure to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.
Smoke alarms should be installed on every floor of your home as well as on the inside and outside of every bedroom.
A smoke alarm should be replaced every 10 years.
