Bennie Thompson endorses Joe Biden for president

“Our nation is aching for the kind of moral leadership that can end today’s division and hate and bring our country together. Joe Biden has spent his whole life serving something bigger than himself, fighting beside us in every fight that matters. Time and again, Joe has shown he has the deep character and unmatched skills to both heal and lead – and get things done. And, as chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I know how badly our nation needs a president with the kind of deep national security experience that Joe has – someone who has played a key role in countless high-stakes efforts to keep this country safe; who has deep expertise and ties to leaders around the world; and who, when a crisis like the coronavirus hits, would immediately know how to organize government and rally the nation to solve the problem. I know in my bones: Joe is the steady leader we need to move us beyond these uncertain times."