Woman survives car wreck in Columbus, dies after utility pole falls on her

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an accident on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus Wednesday evening.
The accident happened in the 5300 block of Woodruff Farm Road and claimed the life of 26-year-old Keisha Edwards of Atlanta.
According to to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Edwards had a car accident and exited the car after the accident. While walking around, an elderly lady driving on the other side of Woodruff Farm Road hit a guy wire.
The utility pole broke on Edward’s side of the road and hit her. Her body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.
