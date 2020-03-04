Woman killed in Noxubee County industrial accident

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in an early Wednesday morning industrial accident in Noxubee County.
The incident happened at Shuqualak Lumber Company around 4 a.m.
Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said the accident involved a forklift. The victim died at the scene.
Her name isn’t being released until her family has been notified.
Calhoun is sending the woman’s body for an autopsy.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating the accident.
