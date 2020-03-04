Tennessee tornado victims identified; several still unaccounted for

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least 24 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.
Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.
Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.
Officials said they don't believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
Katherine Julian
Penny Penelope Cole
Dwight Gentry
David Phillips
Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
Tommy Knight
Robin & Bethany Babb
Joey Dedemicis
Joe Murphy, Jr.
Denton Nelson
Douglas Loftis
Rick Stegill
Ryan Packinghan
Steven Mayo
Karissa Solberg
Breanna Shelby
Joyce Wilson
Cleburn Rice
Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you are on this list.
Putnam County officials identified 17 of 18 people who were killed in Tuesday's tornado outbreak:
Jessica Clark – 30s female
Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female
Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female
Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female
Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male
Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s
Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male
Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s
Todd Koehler – male in his 50s
Sue Koehler – female in her 50s
Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female
Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female
Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male
Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13-year-old female
Keith Selby – male
Cathy Selby – female
Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female
One female victim who is thought to be 30-35 in age has not been identified.
