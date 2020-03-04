Senator Bernie Sanders making stop in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Jackson.
According to Sanders’ website, he will be at the Two Mississippi Museums Friday, March 6, from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to make a trip to the Capital City. The church secretary of New Hope Baptist Church said he will attend their Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m.
Mississippi’s primary election is Tuesday, March 10.
