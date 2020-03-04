JSU basketball manager ‘Snacks’ to appear on Today Show after epic 3-pointer

By Justin Dixon | March 4, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee is headed to New York City!

The student manager is set to appear on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’ after a video of him shooting an epic three-pointer went viral.

The shot was the graduating senior’s first and final appearance with the Jackson State University Tigers.

The video has been viewed more than 5 million times and even captured the attention of Kevin Durant, who said, “I see you snipe ❤️️.”

Lee’s amazing shot contributed to JSU’s final winning score as the basketball team wrapped up its final game of the season.

