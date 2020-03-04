Gov. Reeves appoints new head of DHS

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced a new executive director of the Department of Human Services on Wednesday.
Bob Anderson will serve as the new head of the department.
He previously spent time as an assistant U.S. Attorney. He also spent several years leading the Public Integrity Division of the previous Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
“It will take a capable leader with integrity, bringing fresh eyes to this issue. I believe we have found that man. Bob has put powerful people who abused their positions in jail. There is no one more capable to root out any remnants of the misdeeds of the past and ensure that corruption never infects this Department again,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
