15,000 Entergy customers without power after severe weather

By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 4, 2020 at 6:52 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 6:54 AM

MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLBT) - There are currently currently 15,007 Entergy Mississippi customers without power.

Majority of the customers are located in Madison County.

Here are the customers affected by counties:

  • Copiah County - 54
  • Covington County - 43
  • Hinds County - 80
  • Holmes County - 6
  • Lawrence County - 15
  • Leake County - 11
  • Madison County - 14,144
  • Rankin County - 163
  • Scott County - 103
  • Sharkey County - 1
  • Simpson County - 54
  • Sunflower County - 76
  • Tunica County - 6
  • Warren County - 39
  • Yazoo County - 209

