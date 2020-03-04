15,000 Entergy customers without power after severe weather

MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLBT) - There are currently currently 15,007 Entergy Mississippi customers without power.
Majority of the customers are located in Madison County.
Here are the customers affected by counties:
- Copiah County - 54
- Covington County - 43
- Hinds County - 80
- Holmes County - 6
- Lawrence County - 15
- Leake County - 11
- Madison County - 14,144
- Rankin County - 163
- Scott County - 103
- Sharkey County - 1
- Simpson County - 54
- Sunflower County - 76
- Tunica County - 6
- Warren County - 39
- Yazoo County - 209
