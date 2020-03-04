Brandon man arrested for January auto burglary; held on $50,000 bond

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in a auto burglary from January.
Brandon police identified and arrested Bryston Melvin, 22, Tuesday. He is currently charged with an auto burglary that happened in the early morning hours on West Legacy Drive.
Melvin entered an unlocked vehicle and stole cash from a wallet inside. After reviewing witness statements and video surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify him.
Melvin is in custody at the Rankin County Jail being held on a $50,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
