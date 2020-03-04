Several school districts closing, delayed due to overnight storms

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several school districts are closing due to overnight storms.
MADISON COUNTY: Closed
All Madison County Schools are closed Wednesday, March 4, 2020, following a round of damaging storms during the night.
Power is out at several campuses and roadways are impassable in many areas of Madison County.
The school said “the safety of our students is our top priority, and we encourage families to be mindful of downed power lines and other storm damage.”
CANTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED
All Canton Public schools are also closed Wednesday. The school district said that flooding and downed trees and power lines are making it dangerous for safety transporting our students to and from school. “The safety of our students is our top priority, therefore all schools and offices will remain closed today”
SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOLS: DELAYED
All Scott County schools are delayed until 10:00 a.m. due to storms and storm damage in the area.
