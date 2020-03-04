ALERT DAY: rain, storms likely Wednesday; flooding possible

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another low pressure system will move across the northern Gulf Coast, bringing waves of rain and storms to the region. At times, expect the rain to be heavy. A risk for a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, mainly south of US 84. While severe weather is possible, heavy rainfall amounts totaling 2-4” could cause issues through with localized flooding will be the highest threat. Expect winds to pick up through the latter part of the day into Wednesday night with gusts to 40 mph possible.