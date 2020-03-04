ALERT DAY: rain, storms likely Wednesday; flooding possible

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Another low pressure system will move across the northern Gulf Coast, bringing waves of rain and storms to the region. At times, expect the rain to be heavy. A risk for a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, mainly south of US 84. While severe weather is possible, heavy rainfall amounts totaling 2-4” could cause issues through with localized flooding will be the highest threat. Expect winds to pick up through the latter part of the day into Wednesday night with gusts to 40 mph possible.
THURSDAY: Rain showers will gradually taper through the morning hours – and eventually skies will clear into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will attempt a rebound toward the 60s by the end of the day. Clear skies will take us into Thursday night – allowing for lows to drop into the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure move into round out the work week; bright sunshine will return with highs in the lower 60s Friday. Sunshine stick around into most of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday, upper 60s by Sunday. Rain chances re-emerge by next week amid seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
